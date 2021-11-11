South African rand firms after budget, stocks rise

Updates prices

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed and local bond yields edged lower on Thursday after the government pledged to cut the budget deficit and curb debt in its mid-term budget.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was trading at 15.2100 against the dollar, 1.62% stronger than its previous close.

The yield on government benchmark 2030 bonds ZAR2030= was down 12.5 basis points at 9.265%.

The National Treasury said it would not commit to new long-term spending despite a windfall from high commodities prices, as it promised to lower the deficit and debt.

"Positive with room for improvement," said Danelee Masia at Deutsche Bank in a note to clients in response to the budget. "Slower than consensus consolidation path, but still considerably better than the February Review."

Stocks also closed higher, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI closing up 1.37% at 62,382 points and the broader All-Share Index .JALSH finishing up 1.25% at 69,132 points.

Gold and platinum firms were the biggest winners for a second day in a row. Prices of gold approached a five-month peak on Thursday.

Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J finished 7.23% higher, followed by Anglo American Plc's local listing AGLJ.J, up 5.8%, and Impala Platinum Holdings IMPJ.J, up 5.4%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

