South African rand firmer in early trade

South Africa's rand was slightly firmer early on Tuesday, as investors awaited a speech on trade by U.S. President Donald Trump amid his country's long-running tariff war with China.

At 0728 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.8520 versus the dollar, around 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

Government bonds were also a shade stronger, with the yield on the 2026 bond ZAR186= down 0.5 basis points at 8.49%.

Trump is due to give his address at lunchtime at the Economic Club of New York.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the All-share index .JALSH was 0.6% higher.

Telkom SA TKGJ.J shares were up 0.3% after the firm said half-year profit slumped by 36%. It had flagged to investors that profit could drop up to 40%.

