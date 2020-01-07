South African rand firmer, eyes on U.S.-Iran tensions

By 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.1900 per dollar, 0.15% stronger than its previous close.

In the absence of local catalysts, the rand was set to look to global events for direction.

Fears of a fresh conflict in the oil-rich Middle East have kept markets on the edge following the killing of Tehran's top general in a U.S. drone strike last week.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 ZAR186= was down 2.5 basis points to 8.225% in early trade.

