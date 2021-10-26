South African rand firmer before leading indicator

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand traded stronger early on Tuesday, before the release of central bank data which will shed light on the economic outlook.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.6900 against the dollar, roughly 0.3% firmer than its previous close.

Around 0700 GMT the central bank will publish its composite leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI, which collects data including vehicle sales, business confidence and money supply in Africa's most industrialised nation.

The rand was supported on Monday by stronger precious metals prices, but gold XAU=, platinum XPT= and palladium XPD= all fell back on Tuesday.

On global markets, solid company earnings and a glimmer of improvement in U.S.-China trade ties lifted sentiment somewhat.

Later in the week domestic data releases include the producer price index ZAPPIY=ECI on Thursday, as well as budget ZABUDM=ECI and trade ZATBAL=ECI numbers on Friday. Next week attention will turn to a municipal election on Monday which will gauge voter support for the governing African National Congress.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Stephen Coates)

