South African rand firmer ahead of trade data

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of trade and budget balance data.

At 0709 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.8975 against the dollar, 0.33% stronger than its previous close.

"Volatility could pick up through the session as quarter-end portfolio rebalancing takes place, although the USD-ZAR is, by and large, expected to remain tethered to the 18.0000 handle," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

Investors in South Africa will be looking closely at August budget balance ZABUDM=ECI and trade balance ZATBAL=ECI figures due at 1200 GMT for clues on the health of the local economy.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes rose around 0.8% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 10 basis points to 10.890%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.