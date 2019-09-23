South African rand firmer against dollar, seen on backfoot

World Markets

South Africa's rand firmed on Monday but traders expected gains to be limited as uncertainty over the United States and China reaching a trade deal any time soon and fears of a slowdown in global growth kept investors on the sidelines.

The rand ZAR=D3 traded 0.6% firmer at 14.8450 per dollar at 1530 GMT.

Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note that while the rand had firmed from a session low touched earlier, it had still started the week on the "backfoot" as investors waited for more clarity over the U.S.-China talks.

Although Washington and Beijing labelled two days of talks last week as "productive" and "constructive", a deal appeared elusive after Chinese officials unexpectedly cancelled a visit to farms in the U.S. on Friday.

Weaker-than-expected global economic data added to investor worries over the trade dispute's effects on the world economy.MKTS/GLOB

"Despite some perceived progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, markets remain hesitant on this front given the stop-start nature of the evolving trade discussions, while Brexit too does not have a clear outcome yet," said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

"The rand is likely to remain volatile, with September a month that can see a lot of churn, and with the risk that slower global growth sees commodity currencies such as the rand weaken further."

The Top-40 .JTOPI stock index closed 1.55% lower at 49,559 points while the broader all-share .JALSH was down 1.39% at 55,622 points.

However, bucking the declines were mining shares, led by gold miners as price of bullion rose.GOL/

Shares in Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J jumped 5.68%, Gold Fields GFIJ.J shares rose 4.39%, while AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J was up 3.18%.

The yield on the benchmark 2026 government bond ZAR186= dipped 1 basis point to 8.285%.

