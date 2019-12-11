South African rand firmer after data shows slowing inflation

Adds stocks, updates rand levels

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday on optimism the central bank has room to boost the economy after consumer inflation fell to a nine-year low, while stocks gained.

At 1549 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.7380 per dollar, 0.35% stronger, a chunk of those gains coming after the data showed the rise in November consumer prices slowed to 3.6% year on year from a 3.7% annual rise in October.

The subdued price growth reignited bets the Reserve Bank (SARB) may reduce rates after keeping them on hold at 6.5% in November.

With companies struggling to eke out profits as strained consumers cut spending and face a weak growth outlook and continued political uncertainty, monetary stimulus by a typically cautious central bank may be the only short-term solution the country has.

"With the economy flirting with recession (and with further downward revisions for economic growth also likely at that monetary policy meeting), the SARB will come under increasing pressure to reduce interest rates," said Elize Kruger, an economist at NKC African Economics, in a note.

"While the SARB’s conservatism could be justified in light of South Africa's dismal fiscal scenario which is calling for a higher risk premium to be offered to investors, it will become increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that all other factors are pointing towards lower interest rates."

Lower inflation against relatively high interest rates marginally supports the rand's carry yield attraction, but with chances diminishing that U.S. benchmark rates will go lower and credit rate risk rising locally, the rand's gains could be short-lived.

The currency pulled back from a session low of 14.8170 registered in early trade in the wake of the country's most severe blackouts in a decade.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said state utility Eskom will work to stabilise the national power grid by the end of March.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 ZAR186= was up 1 basis point to 8.380%.

Stocks rose alongside emerging market shares ahead of the conclusion of a U.S Federal Reserve policy meeting and after the local consumer inflation data.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index .JTOPI was up 0.63% at 49,537 points while the broader All-Share Index rose 0.63% to 55,766 points.

"Investors are just positioning themselves a little bit towards tonight's Fed meeting and the tariffs on the weekend. So there's some optimism here and there," said Gerhard Parkin, portfolio manager at BP Bernstein.

Miners topped the Top-40 index on the back of stronger gold XAU= and platinum prices XPT=. Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J rose 6.12% to 34 rand and AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J was up 3.66% at 298.93 rand. Platinum miner Impala Platinum IMPJ.J was up 5.79% at 139 rand.

