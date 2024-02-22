South African rand falls sharply, tracking dollar

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade, adds analyst comments in paragraphs 5-8

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened sharply on Thursday, reversing all of its gains and more from the previous day's budget speech as the currency followed the direction of the U.S. dollar.

At 1513 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1425 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 1.1% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was trading up about 0.08% at 104.06, having rallied from a weak position earlier in the day.

The rand initially jumped on Wednesday after the annual budget speech, in which the finance minister said the government would tap 150 billion rand ($7.99 billion) from a central bank-administered contingency account in order to limit borrowing. But most of the gains had been reversed by the end of the day.

Its fall on Thursday was likely due to global rather than local factors, said Danny Greeff, an analyst at ETM Analytics.

"The extent of the rand's retreat is somewhat puzzling, but speaks to its lack of resilience to external shifts in market sentiment," he said.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed around 1.6% higher. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.005%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Ros Russell and Frances Kerry)

((Nellie.Peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.