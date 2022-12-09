World Markets

South African rand falls; power cuts extended into weekend

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 09, 2022 — 10:37 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya and Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Friday as power utility Eskom extended scheduled electricity cuts into the weekend and U.S. producer inflation data supported the dollar.

At 1510 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3500 against the dollar, about 1% weaker than its Thursday close.

Eskom said in a statement that power cuts would be reduced from "Stage 5" to "Stage 4" at 0500 local time (0300 GMT) on Saturday, before being lowered further to "Stage 2" at 0500 local time on Sunday.

Each stage of power cuts requires an additional 1,000 megawatts of capacity to be shed from the national grid.

The outages -- which have reached record levels in 2022 -- are a major brake on economic growth and source of investor concern.

Eskom has linked the latest power constraints to breakdowns at its coal-fired power station fleet, delays returning some generation units to service, and its diesel budget being depleted, among other factors.

The dollar =USDwas buttressed on global markets by data showing U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH closed 0.1% higher. The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker, with the yield rising 5 basis points to 10.470%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jane Merriman)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.