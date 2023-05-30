South African rand falls before April credit and budget numbers

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell in early trade on Tuesday, before the release of the April credit extension and budget figures.

The rand traded at 19.7550 against the dollar ZAR=D3 as of 0532 GMT, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was near its highest in more than two months.

South Africa's April credit and money supply numbers ZACRED=ECI, ZAM3=ECI are due around 0600 GMT, while the budget balance ZABUDM=ECI for April is expected from 1200 GMT.

Investor sentiment towards Africa's most industrialised economy is weak given crippling power cuts, which mean almost no growth is expected this year.

On Monday, the rand ended broadly unchanged after hitting a record low last week when the central bank fuelled expectations of further weakness in the currency.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.