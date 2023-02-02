South African rand falls back after surge on U.S. Fed comments

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell back in early trade on Thursday, after surging a day earlier when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation.

Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday that "the disinflationary process has started" in the world's largest economy, prompting the dollar to tumble and boosting emerging market currencies worldwide.

The rand gained more than 2% against the dollar ZAR=D3 on Wednesday. But by 0640 GMT on Thursday it was down about 0.2% on its previous close at 17.0700 per dollar.

ETM Analytics said in a research note that for now South African news was a distraction given the large sell-off in the dollar.

No major domestic data releases are due on Thursday, so the rand is likely to continue to take its cue from global drivers.

The rand is among the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year, weighed down by a power crisis that has seen outages on every day in 2023.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was firmer in early deals on Thursday, the yield down 7.5 basis points to 9.53%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Uttaresh.V)

