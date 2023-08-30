News & Insights

South African rand falls as domestic data disappoints

August 30, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped on Wednesday after data showed the country's private sector credit grew slower than expected and the budget deficit widened.

At 1612 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6450 against the dollar ZAR=D3, nearly 1% weaker than its previous close.

Central bank data showed private sector credit grew 5.87% year-on-year in July, down from 6.25% in June ZACRED=ECI and slower than the 6.21% growth expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, figures released by the National Treasury showed that South Africa recorded a budget deficit ZABUDM=ECI of 143.76 billion rand ($7.75 billion) in July, compared with analysts' expectation of a deficit of 123.7 billion rand.

The rand has been highly volatile since last week's Jackson Hole Symposium of global central bankers, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.61% higher. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker, the yield up 4 basis points at 10.205%.

