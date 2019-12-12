South African rand falls ahead of mining data

By 0633 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.6950 per dollar, 0.17% weaker than its New York close on Wednesday.

Statistics South Africa will release October mining output numbers at 0900 GMT, two days after manufacturing figures showed output fell 0.8% year-on-year in October.

Analysts polled by Reuters project a 1.8% decline in October's mining output.

The statistics agency will also release November producer price inflation (PPI) figures at 0930 GMT, after data on Wednesday showed headline consumer price inflation (CPI) slowed to a nine-year low.

"We expect PPI to continue to moderate in line with yesterday's CPI release and mining to contract, demonstrating continued weakness," RMB analyst Siobhan Redford said in a note.

"This is set to worsen with later releases given the effect of load-shedding on mining production that has dominated headlines this week," Redford added, referring to rotational power cuts.

South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.6% in the third quarter, the second contraction this year, as mining, manufacturing and agriculture were hit hard by a combination of low demand and the uncertainty over power supply.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday state utility Eskom will work to stabilise the power grid by the end of March following South Africa's most severe blackouts in a decade this week.

Eskom said it planned to reduce national grid supplies by 2,000 MW on Thursday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 ZAR186= was down 1.5 basis points to 8.375%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.