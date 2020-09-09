South African rand extends slide on downbeat GDP data

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday, extending decline from a sharp fall in the previous session, after data showed the economy contracted by its most on record in the second quarter.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.44% weaker at 170050 per dollar, its softest in nearly two weeks and above the 17.00 psychological level that could trigger more selling.

"The rand succumbed yesterday to woeful local GDP data, combined with a broad-based emerging-market sell-off as a result of renewed escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China and a sell-off in the equity markets," traders at Nedbank said in a note.

"The rand has now breached above the short-term technical levels; the next objective on the top side is around 17.10. A breach above this level is likely to trigger further losses."

Africa's most advanced economy shrank 51% in the second quarter, its fourth consecutive quarterly contraction, according to data from the statistics agency on Tuesday.

Offshore, another flash in the diplomatic battle between China and the United States dimmed demand for emerging markets, with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration upping pressure on Beijing over its treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Bonds also opened weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= up 1.5 basis points to 9.27%.

