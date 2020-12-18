South African rand extends rally, stocks retreat

Adds latest figures

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Friday, extending its rally to a fifth session as global risk appetite linked to a record stimulus package in the United States and a buoyant Chinese economy continued to offset worries about domestic growth.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.43% firmer at 14.5775 per dollar, a touch off its session-best of 14.5150 which represented a new 10-month high in a week-long rally that has seen the currency gain more than 3.5%.

Some other emerging market currencies backtracked on the day, spooked by a renewal of tensions between the United States and China. Washington is set to add dozens more Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, sources told Reuters.

The rand along with the Turkish lira were among the advancers while Latin American units and Russia's rouble backtracked. Part of that was down to higher real rates of return, or yield, offered by South African assets compared to EM peers.

The Johannesburg stock market retreated from its record high seen on Thursday with the benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index .JALSH down 1.25% to end the week at 59,788 points. The blue chip FTSE/JSE top 40 companies index .JTOPI lost 1.43% to close at 54,692 points.

The retreat was led mainly by industrials index .JINDI, a group of 25 companies across technology, retail, telecoms and others, which was down 2.29%. Index heavyweight Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J, which accounts for over a quarter of the main index, shed 4.7%.

Naspers, which indirectly holds a more than 30% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent 0700.HK, fell on renewed U.S.-China tensions as Washington confirmed it would add more Chinese firms to a trade blacklist.

South African bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 paper ZAR2030= down 1.5 basis points to 8.705%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

