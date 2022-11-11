World Markets

South African rand extends rally

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

November 11, 2022 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed in early trade on Friday, extending the previous session's rally on lower than expected U.S. inflation data that raised hopes the Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its hefty increases to interest rate.

At 0719 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was up 0.24% against the dollar at 17.3225.

"The outlook for the rand has improved considerably, and this past week's performance is a sign of things to come," ETM Analytics wrote in a research note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes rose more than 2% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 12 basis points at 10.160%.

