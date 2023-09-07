News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand extends losses ahead of current account data

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

September 07, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rand extended losses in early trade on Thursday ahead of second-quarter current account data that could provide clues on Sotuh Africa's economic health.

At 0637 GMT, the rand traded at 19.2275 against the dollar ZAR=D3, nearly 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.03% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

"(The dollar/rand exchange rate) failed in its repeated attempts to break 19.30 yesterday, but pressure will resume this morning," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.

The rand has weakened for the better part of this week, partly fuelled by the repeat of the country's worst rolling blackouts implemented by the state power utility Eskom, which often leave businesses and households in the dark for up to 12 hours a day.

At 0900 GMT, local investors will turn towards the South African Reserve Bank for second-quarter current account data ZACACT=ECI, ZACAGP=ECI.

Central bank data earlier on Thursday showed South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $55.444 billion by the end of August from $55.626 billion in July.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 4 basis points to 10.450%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders, Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.