South African rand extends losses after mining, manufacturing data

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand extended its losses against a strong U.S. dollar on Thursday after a mixed batch of local mining and manufacturing data.

At 1518 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7875 against the dollar ZAR=D3, almost 1.2% weaker than its previous close.

South Africa's manufacturing output ZAMAN=ECI rose 2.6% year-on-year in January, statistics agency data showed, higher than economists polled by Reuters had expected. December output was revised upwards to 1.3% year-on-year.

But new mining figures showed an unexpected downturn. Total mining output ZAMNG=ECI was down 3.3% year-on-year in January, while gold production ZAGLD=ECI was down 12.7% year-on-year.

A bigger factor in the rand's weakness may have been the rising dollar =USD, which was last trading up almost 0.6% against a basket of currencies after U.S. inflation data.

Like most emerging market currencies, the rand takes direction from global factors such as U.S. monetary policy in addition to domestic economic releases.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.63% lower. The benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.240%.

