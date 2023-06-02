South African rand extends gains on bets for Fed rate pause

Updates prices to reflect new gains, adds expert comment in paragraph nine

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - The South African rand was up about 1% on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session on growing expectations that the U.S. Fed will stand still on interest rates this month.

At 1118 GMT, the rand traded at 19.4400 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 1% stronger than its previous close.

The rand struck a new record low of 19.9075 on Thursday but ended the day stronger as U.S. manufacturing data and comments by Fed officials reinforced expectations that the Fed would skip a rate hike at its June policy meeting.

The dollar =USD was down around 0.05% against a basket of global currencies on Friday.

Markets are now pricing in a 20% chance of the Fed hiking by 25 basis points compared to a 50% chance a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool, prompting a move back to riskier currencies.

"Some 'risk on' trade has seen a weakening in the U.S. dollar as investors pile back into equity," said Rand Swiss Portfolio Manager Gary Booysen.

The rand had a tumultuous May, losing more than 7% against the dollar, as investor sentiment soured badly on unrelenting power cuts and U.S. allegations that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia.

South African Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will give an update on efforts to address the crippling power shortage at 1200 GMT.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange were last trading in the green, with both the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI and the broader all-share index .JALSH up nearly 2%.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030=was trading stronger, with the yield down 7 bps at 11.170%.

