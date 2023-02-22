South African rand, Eskom bonds strengthen after 2023 budget speech

By Rachel Savage, Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against the U.S. dollar and dollar-denominated bonds of Eskom rose, after the finance minister said in his 2023 budget speech that the government would take on more than half of the state utility's debt.

At 1619 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1700 per dollar, about 0.42% stronger than its previous close. Earlier in the day before the budget speech, it had hit 18.38, its lowest since November.

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in his budget speech to South Africa's parliament that the government would take on 254 billion rand ($14 billion) of Eskom's 423-billion-rand debt, which he said was at risk of default.

However, Godongwana told Reuters in an interview that the debt relief given to the utility is the last and there would be no more bailouts in the future.

Eskom's dollar-denominated bonds reacted positively to the news and rose as much as 2.47 cents in the dollar, with the two non-government-guaranteed maturities benefiting the most.

"This budget should be a welcome surprise for the market, which did not expect much detail with regards to Eskom allocations," Deutsche Bank economist Danelee Masia said.

South Africa has been struggling for years to overhaul Eskom, which is implementing the worst blackouts on record, is plagued by corruption and mismanagement and has received 263.4 billion rand in government bailouts since 2008/09.

Hours of daily power cuts have crippled businesses in Africa's most industrialised economy and weakened growth, which Godongwana forecast would be 0.9% this year, down from a previous forecast of 1.4%.

Meanwhile, Andre Botha, a senior dealer at TreasuryONE said whether the debt relief would be enough remained to be seen.

"While it is encouraging that the government wants to take over some of Eskom's debt... Whether this is enough to relief some of the Eskom load remains to be seen," he said.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the broader all-share index .JALSH closed down 0.81%, while the top-40 index .JTOPI ended 0.87% lower.

The government's benchmark domestic 2030 bond ZAR2030= strengthened after having fallen earlier in the day, with the yield down 10 basis points to 10.155%.

($1 = 18.1671 rand)

