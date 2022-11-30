World Markets

South African rand edges up before budget and trade data

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

November 30, 2022 — 01:09 am EST

By 0602 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9700 against the dollar, about 0.2% stronger than Tuesday's close.

The dollar =USD was down around 0.2% against a basket of currencies, as investors braced for comments later from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a key monthly jobs report due at the end of the week.

October budget balance ZABUDM=ECI and trade ZATBAL=ECI data will be published around 1200 GMT, shedding light on the health of Africa's most industrialised economy in the final quarter of the year.

Also on Wednesday, a panel of experts is set to tell the speaker of parliament whether there is sufficient preliminary evidence for an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa, regarding a robbery at his game farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing over the robbery.

