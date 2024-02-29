South African rand edges up ahead of producer inflation, US data

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed marginally early on Thursday, ahead of a slew of local economic data releases including producer inflation and a key U.S. inflation reading.

The rand ZAR=D3 traded at 19.2400 against the U.S. dollar at 0634 GMT, 0.13% stronger than its previous close.

South African investors will turn their focus towards January producer inflation, trade and budget balance figures due later in the day for clues on the health of the local economy.

Central bank data earlier showed South Africa's January M3 money supply growth was at 6.58% year-on-year and credit growth at 3.16% year-on-year.

M3 is a measure of money supply released by the South African Reserve Bank, which includes all currency in circulation, bank deposits and debt securities, among others.

Investors will also be closely watching the release of U.S. personal consumer expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - for fresh directions on the Fed's interest rate outlook.

"Markets continue to trade on a softer foot... as (they) wait to dive into the PCE data for further clues in the ongoing tussle over when the FOMC starts cutting rates," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.170%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.