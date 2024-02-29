News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand edges up ahead of producer inflation, US data

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

February 29, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed marginally early on Thursday, ahead of a slew of local economic data releases including producer inflation and a key U.S. inflation reading.

The rand ZAR=D3 traded at 19.2400 against the U.S. dollar at 0634 GMT, 0.13% stronger than its previous close.

South African investors will turn their focus towards January producer inflation, trade and budget balance figures due later in the day for clues on the health of the local economy.

Central bank data earlier showed South Africa's January M3 money supply growth was at 6.58% year-on-year and credit growth at 3.16% year-on-year.

M3 is a measure of money supply released by the South African Reserve Bank, which includes all currency in circulation, bank deposits and debt securities, among others.

Investors will also be closely watching the release of U.S. personal consumer expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - for fresh directions on the Fed's interest rate outlook.

"Markets continue to trade on a softer foot... as (they) wait to dive into the PCE data for further clues in the ongoing tussle over when the FOMC starts cutting rates," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.170%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.