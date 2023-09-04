News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand edges up ahead of data-filled week

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

September 04, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained slightly in early trade on Monday, ahead of a week of data releases which include the country's second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and current account.

At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 18.81 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.21% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.11% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

On Thursday, the South African Reserve Bank will release the country's second quarter current account ZACAGP=ECI and GDP data ZAGDPY=ECI.

"The economy held up better than expected in Q2, as load-shedding was less severe than in Q1," said Nedbank's Group Economic Unit in a research note, referring to the country's rolling blackouts.

Nedbank said it is predicting quarter-on-quarter GDP growth of 0.4%, but resilience is likely to fade as the national utility Eskom ramps up maintenance in the southern hemisphere's summer months.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 10.305%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Peter Graff)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.