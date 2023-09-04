South African rand edges up ahead of data-filled week

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained slightly in early trade on Monday, ahead of a week of data releases which include the country's second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and current account.

At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 18.81 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.21% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.11% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

On Thursday, the South African Reserve Bank will release the country's second quarter current account ZACAGP=ECI and GDP data ZAGDPY=ECI.

"The economy held up better than expected in Q2, as load-shedding was less severe than in Q1," said Nedbank's Group Economic Unit in a research note, referring to the country's rolling blackouts.

Nedbank said it is predicting quarter-on-quarter GDP growth of 0.4%, but resilience is likely to fade as the national utility Eskom ramps up maintenance in the southern hemisphere's summer months.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 10.305%.

