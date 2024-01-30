News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand edges lower ahead of budget balance, Fed meeting

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO1

January 30, 2024 — 03:19 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower early on Tuesday ahead of local budget balance figures and as investors brace themselves for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision this week.

At 0805 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.04% against a basket of currencies.

Investor focus will be on December local budget balance data to be released by the National Treasury while the Fed meeting gets underway later in the day.

On the stock market, both the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH were up 0.4% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 9.740%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.