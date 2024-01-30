South African rand edges lower ahead of budget balance, Fed meeting

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower early on Tuesday ahead of local budget balance figures and as investors brace themselves for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision this week.

At 0805 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.04% against a basket of currencies.

Investor focus will be on December local budget balance data to be released by the National Treasury while the Fed meeting gets underway later in the day.

On the stock market, both the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH were up 0.4% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 9.740%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.