South African rand edges lower against dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

March 11, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower early on Monday, with analysts sayingglobal marketfactors were likely to set the tone for the day's trade in the absence of major domestic economic releases.

At 0628 GMT, the rand traded at 18.79 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last trading up 0.06% against a basket of currencies.

"We expect the Rand to consolidate in an R18.60/18.85 trading range in the short term as it tracks international moves," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The rand was propped up to an extent by a surge in gold prices last week, which took a breather on Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation report on Tuesday.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally stronger in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis point to 10.105%.

