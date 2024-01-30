South African rand edges lower after budget balance, money supply

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower on Tuesday after local budget balance and money supply figures, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week.

At 1605 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8500 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.05% against a basket of currencies.

Global attention this week is on the U.S. central bank's interest rate decision on Wednesday, at which it is expected to leave rates unchanged. Investors will focus on any clues about the likelihood of a rate cut in March.

South Africa's budget surplus ZABUDM=ECI decreased to 19.47 billion rand ($1.03 billion) in December from 44.97 billion rand in the same month a year earlier, National Treasury data showed.

However, growth in money supply and credit extension ended the year stronger than expected, said Nedbank Group Economic Unit.

M3 money supply growth ZAM3=ECI accelerated to 7.63% year-on-year in December, and credit growth ZACRED=ECI accelerated to 4.94% year-on-year, central bank figures showed.

On the stock market, both the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH closed about 0.3% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 9.780%.

($1 = 18.8565 rand)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Christina Fincher)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.