South African rand edges higher ahead of inflation, retail sales data

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The South African rand inched higher in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of the release of consumer inflation and retail sales data that could influence the central bank's thinking on interest rates.

At 0600 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.0900 against the dollar, 0.1% stronger than Tuesday's close.

January inflation data ZACPIY=ECI are due around 0800 GMT and are expected to show a decline to 5.7% in annual terms from 5.9% in December, still towards the upper end of the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB's) 3%-6% target range.

December retail sales ZARET=ECI are seen growing 2.7% year on year when they are published around 1100 GMT, compared to 3.3% in November.

The SARB has raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI at its last two meetings in November and January. Some economists predict another hike at its next meeting in March, in a decision scheduled the week after the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will respond to a parliamentary debate on last week's State of the Nation Address from 1200 GMT onwards. Ramaphosa used the speech to make fresh reform pledges, but opposition lawmakers have heavily criticised his government's performance.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.