News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand edges higher against dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

August 16, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The South African rand edged higher on Wednesday, reversing some of the losses incurred the previous day after its biggest trading partner China cut key policy rates.

At 1538 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0750 against the dollar ZAR=D3, over 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

The rand had weakened earlier this week on mounting worries over the health of China's economy.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.02% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

The rand was little moved by Statistics South Africa data showing the country's retail sales ZARET=ECI fell 0.9% year on the year in June after declining by a revised 1.6% in May. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a decline of 0.2% year on year.

"Consumers remain financially constrained dealing with elevated living costs, high interest rates and accordingly lower purchasing power," Investec analyst Lara Hodes said in a research note.

Retail sales have contracted in annual terms every month since December 2022, with rolling power blackouts a contributing factor.

Shares on the South African Stock Exchange fell, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI ending 1% lower. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.345%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning and Barbara Lewis)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.