South African rand edges down ahead of producer inflation, trade data

June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower in early trade against a resurgent dollar on Thursday, ahead of a slew of local economic data that could give clues on the health of the economy.

At 0644 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.2400 against the dollar, 0.09% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency versus six rivals, remained on the front foot and was trading at 104.94, after benefiting from safety-seeking investors amid renewed worries of higher interest rates and a global recession.

At 0930 GMT on Thursday, the statistics agency will release May producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI figures, providing further clues about price pressures in Africa's most industrialised nation.

Analysts polled by Reuters have predicted that May producer inflation will rise to 14.1% in annual terms from 13.1% in April.

Trade balance numbers ZATBAL=ECI and budget balance ZABUDM=ECI for May are also scheduled for later in the day.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly lower in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 10.425%.

