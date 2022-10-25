World Markets

South African rand drops as power cuts, wage talks weigh

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, as local issues such as power cuts and deadlocked wage talks weighed on sentiment.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, as local issues such as power cuts and deadlocked wage talks weighed on sentiment.

At 0711 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.4700 against the U.S. dollar, 0.46% weaker than its previous close.

"The rand started the new week off by reversing all of Friday's gains, and is once again poised to test the R18.5000/$ mark in the days ahead," ETM Analytics said in a research note, adding the rand on Monday recorded its biggest one-day decline since June.

Analysts flagged power outages that have become the norm. They added public sector wage negotiations and political contestation in the leadup to the African National Congress (ANC) December leadership conference among rising risks.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 11.045%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular