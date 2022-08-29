South African rand drops as dollar rises after Powell's speech

Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Monday, as the dollar continued to rise after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.

At 0724 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9500 against the dollar, 0.31% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was slightly up to 109.18.

In the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was down 2.27%, while the broader all-share .JALSH dropped 2.1% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was lower in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.215%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

