South African rand drops ahead of retail sales data; bonds weaken

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakend on Wednesday, ahead of March retail sales data that could provide clues on the health of the local economy.

At 0904 GMT, the rand traded at 19.21000 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.69% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was last trading up around 0.37% at 102.98 against a basket of global currencies after investors leaned towards the safe-haven asset as U.S. debt ceiling talks continue.

Statistics South Africa will release retail sales data ZARET=ECI for March around 1100 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters predict a 0.7% year-on-year decline.

Sentiment also soured on local media reports of a further delay to maintenance at the country's only nuclear power station, heightening fears that South Africa's ongoing power crisis will deepen.

EE Business Intelligence reported that one of the Koeberg's plants reactors currently offline for maintenance will be shut for a further 200 days.

The country faces its worst blackouts on record, leaving households and businesses without power for up to 10 hours daily and crippling the economy. JP Morgan predicts a 0.2% contraction of the country's gross domestic product for 2023.

Last week, the rand hit an all-time low of 19.5100 against the dollar following record power cuts and allegations that South Africa shipped weapons for Russia.

"Panic has eased, but (South African) markets ... are settling at levels worse than before last-week's run," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.

"The impetus to break 19.00 (is) steadily failing," they added.

South Africa's Eurobonds fell up to 1.3 cents in the dollar, with the 2052 maturity down 1.318 cents to 80.47 cents at 0909 GMT, according to Tradeweb data US836205BE37=TE.

The benchmark local 2030 government bond ZAR2030= weakened, with the yield up 14 basis points at 10.895%.

