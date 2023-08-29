South African rand drifts firmer, analysts struggle to see clear trend

News & Insights

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The South African rand drifted stronger in early trade on Tuesday, but analysts said they struggled to see a clear trend for the currency before a raft of upcoming local and international data releases.

At 0730 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4500 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.7% stronger than its previous close.

Local data releases this week include July money supply ZAM3=ECI, private sector credit ZACRED=ECI and budget ZABUDM=ECI numbers on Wednesday, and July producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI and trade ZATBAL=ECI figures on Thursday.

ETM Analytics said those releases from the middle of the week plus the build-up to U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday meant the local market had a lot to contend with.

"It is difficult to pick any clear direction in these early trading sessions of the week," ETM Analytics added. "Investors are urged to keep directional position-taking somewhat limited to avoid any unexpected volatility."

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI last traded about 0.1% weaker than its closing level on Monday. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 10.125%.

