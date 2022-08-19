South African rand dragged down by stronger dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Friday, dragged down by a stronger dollar as Federal Reserve officials continued to talk up the need for further interest rate hikes.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9200 against the dollar, down more than 0.2% on its previous close.

The rand has now lost more than 4% against the dollar this week as the U.S. currency has forged higher on global markets.

A surprise fall in local retail sales in June ZARET=ECI and power cuts by struggling state-owned power utility Eskom have also weighed on the rand this week.

No major domestic economic data releases are due on Friday, meaning the rand will probably move on global drivers.

But next week the data calendar includes July consumer ZACPIY=ECI and producer ZAPPIY=ECI inflation, second-quarter unemployment ZAUNR=ECI and a leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 4.5 basis points to 10.23%.

