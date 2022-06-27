South African rand dips, stocks rise as inflation worries ease

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

June 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar and the stock market rose on Monday, as softening inflation expectations prompted a reassessment of the prospects for aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.8350 against the dollar, 0.22% weaker from its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency versus six rivals, was slightly down at 103.730.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said in a research note that the rand has gained from its geographical distance from the Ukraine-Russia conflict and from Europe in general.

However, Bishop notes that the domestic currency would likely see further weakness if the U.S. continued to deliver large interest rate hikes this year and next.

On the Johannesburg stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index rose 2.55% while the broader all-share .JALSH was up 2.23%.

Shares in technology investor Naspers NPNJn.J and its subsidiary Prosus PRXJn.J rose over 22% and 18% respectively after the companies announced their decision to sell their huge stake in Chinese software giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK to fund stock buybacks.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was lower, with the yield up 6.5 basis points to 10.325%.

