South African rand dips before GDP data

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand dipped on Tuesday, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data that is expected to show a dismal third-quarter performance.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.5730 versus the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Analysts polled by Reuters have predicted a 0.1% GDP growth in the third quarter ZAGDP=ECI in seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter terms, following a 3.1% expansion in the second quarter.

Statistics South Africa will release the data at 0930 GMT.

Almost two years after taking office, President Cyril Ramaphosa has struggled to get Africa's most industrialised economy firing on all cylinders.

Investment levels and business confidence remain weak.

Government bonds were flat on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument ZAR186= at 8.46%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.