South African rand dips at end of volatile week

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The South African rand dipped early on Friday, after a volatile week during which it swung back and forth on domestic politics and U.S. monetary policy.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2500 against the dollar, roughly 0.3% weaker than its previous close. It was not far from its closing level last week.

The rand was supported this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling it was not in a rush to raise interest rates, but gains were capped by a poor showing by the governing African National Congress (ANC) in municipal elections.

Late on Thursday, the final count from the elections showed the ANC took 46% of the vote, its worst result since taking power at the end of white minority rule in 1994.

Its support dropping below 50% raised the possibility - albeit still remote - that South Africa could be governed by a party other than the ANC in the not-too-distant future.

Investor attention will soon turn to the government's mid-term budget next Thursday, when the National Treasury will lay out adjustments to its revenue forecasts and spending plans.

Government coffers have been boosted by bumper tax receipts from the mining sector, but in July the government announced more than $2 billion of new spending to support businesses and individuals affected by riots and COVID-19 restrictions.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

