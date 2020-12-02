South African rand dips as public wage dispute postponed

Adds latest figures, analyst comments

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday after a recent global rally in risk currencies lost steam and as a local dispute between the government and public sector unions over wage increases kept investors cautious.

At 1600 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.64% weaker at 15.3450 per dollar, again reversing gains from the previous session in erratic trade this week, worsened by thinning volumes as traders wind down activities going into year-end.

The rand has defied a slew of negative economic data, including credit rating downgrades two weeks dragging the country's debt deeper into junk territory.

The currency is up around 5% against the greenback in the last month. But recent sessions have seen swing sharply in either direction, partly a reflection of investor uncertainty about local issues and developments abroad.

On Wednesday, a South African Labour Appeal Court reserved judgment on a public sector wage dispute that has big implications for government efforts to arrest soaring debt..

Government bonds also dipped, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= rising 1 basis point to 9.015%.

On the bourse, stocks rose along with global markets on the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine and additional U.S. economic stimulus

The Johannesburg benchmark all-share index .JALSH rose 1.34% to end at 58,282 points, while the bluechip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI closed up 1.36% at 53,483 points.

"Gold prices are significantly high as we saw a breakthrough yesterday, we are also seeing Platinum prices going up as well, which are the best levels we've seen since 2007 on the back of dollar weakness," said Greg Davies, a trader with Cratos Capital.

The platinum sector .JPLAT which rose 5.38% was among the gainers, with Impala Platinum IMPJ.J up 4.42% to 170.21 rand and Northam Platinum NHMJ.J 5.03% stronger at 187.41 rand.

Tongaat Hulett's TONJ.J shares surged 17.32% after the sugar producer said it expected to swing to an interim headline profit driven by its turnaround strategy.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, Tanisha Heiberg and Tumelo Modiba; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.