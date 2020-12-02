World Markets
TONJ

South African rand dips as public wage dispute postponed

Contributors
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Tumelo Modiba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday after a recent global rally in risk currencies lost steam and as a local dispute between the government and public sector unions over wage increases kept investors cautious.

Adds latest figures, analyst comments

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday after a recent global rally in risk currencies lost steam and as a local dispute between the government and public sector unions over wage increases kept investors cautious.

At 1600 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.64% weaker at 15.3450 per dollar, again reversing gains from the previous session in erratic trade this week, worsened by thinning volumes as traders wind down activities going into year-end.

The rand has defied a slew of negative economic data, including credit rating downgrades two weeks dragging the country's debt deeper into junk territory.

The currency is up around 5% against the greenback in the last month. But recent sessions have seen swing sharply in either direction, partly a reflection of investor uncertainty about local issues and developments abroad.

On Wednesday, a South African Labour Appeal Court reserved judgment on a public sector wage dispute that has big implications for government efforts to arrest soaring debt..

Government bonds also dipped, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= rising 1 basis point to 9.015%.

On the bourse, stocks rose along with global markets on the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine and additional U.S. economic stimulus

The Johannesburg benchmark all-share index .JALSH rose 1.34% to end at 58,282 points, while the bluechip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI closed up 1.36% at 53,483 points.

"Gold prices are significantly high as we saw a breakthrough yesterday, we are also seeing Platinum prices going up as well, which are the best levels we've seen since 2007 on the back of dollar weakness," said Greg Davies, a trader with Cratos Capital.

The platinum sector .JPLAT which rose 5.38% was among the gainers, with Impala Platinum IMPJ.J up 4.42% to 170.21 rand and Northam Platinum NHMJ.J 5.03% stronger at 187.41 rand.

Tongaat Hulett's TONJ.J shares surged 17.32% after the sugar producer said it expected to swing to an interim headline profit driven by its turnaround strategy.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, Tanisha Heiberg and Tumelo Modiba; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TONJ

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trends in asset classes and sectors across APAC

    Tiger Brokers Head of Business Development Ian Leong joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss trends in asset classes and sectors across APAC.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular