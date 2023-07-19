South African rand dips as inflation drops, rate decision looms

Updates prices at 0945 GMT, adds analyst comment, paragraphs 6,7

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand dipped on Wednesday after data showed local inflation fell more than expected in June, but moves were slight as traders held off from big bets before Thursday's interest rate announcement.

At 0945 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9425 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.4% weaker than its previous close. It had been marginally firmer before the inflation figures were released.

Statistics South Africa figures showed consumer inflation slowed to 5.4% year-on-year in June from 6.3% in May ZACPI=ECI, ZACPIY=ECI, below a Reuters consensus forecast of 5.6% and within the central bank's target range of 3% to 6% for the first time since April 2022.

Easing price pressures bolster the case for the central bank to keep its main interest rate ZAREPO=ECI steady on Thursday after 10 hikes in a row, but that was already what most economists predicted.

Casey Delport, an investment analyst at Anchor Capital, said the rand would probably hover around its current value until the interest rate announcement.

"Markets are in a bit of a 'wait and see' phase," she said, adding that Anchor Capital expected the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to raise rates by 25 basis points given ongoing rand risks and inflation expectations still exceeding the bank's preference.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI was last flat on Tuesday's close. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was firmer, as the yield fell 5 basis points to 10.275%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning and Barbara Lewis)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.