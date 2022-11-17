South African rand dips as dollar rebounds on U.S. data

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped in early trade on Thursday, as the dollar rebounded on data conflicting with a narrative of retreating U.S. inflation leading to slower interest rate hikes.

At 0625 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3000 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

U.S. October retail sales rose 1.3%, compared with economists' expectations for 1.0%, a healthy signal but one that dented hopes that the Federal Reserve would scale back rate hikes.

The South African currency has mainly taken its cue from global drivers recently, rallying strongly last week after a lower-than-expected U.S. inflation reading.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis point at 10.350%.

On Friday, investor attention will shift to scheduled reviews of South Africa's sovereign credit ratings by S&P Global and Moody's.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

