South African rand dips ahead of budget data

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar in early trade ahead of budget balance data.

At 0632 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.0100 against the dollar, 0.18% weaker than its previous close.

The local currency had steadied on Thursday, a day after a strong gain, as the markets digested South Africa's mid-term budget update on the government's finances.

Investors in South Africa will be looking closely at September budget balance ZABUDM=ECI numbers due at 1200 GMT for clues on the health of the local economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 5 basis points to 10.720%.

