South African rand broadly steady at end of mixed week

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand was broadly steady in early trade on Friday, at the end of a mixed week in which it started with strong gains before losing some steam.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8675 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.1% weaker than its previous close after earlier trading slightly stronger.

"The rand has still had a reasonable week compared to most currencies. Unless it depreciates beyond the 17.9000 mark, it will end the week up against the dollar, which is quite a result, given that most currencies, including the majors, have lost ground," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

ETM linked the rand's more than 1% fall on Thursday to the dollar surging on upbeat U.S. economic data and traders covering short positions ahead of the weekend.

The rand is still up more than 5% against the greenback this month.

Around 1200 GMT the National Treasury is expected to release monthly budget data for June.

Analysts polled by Reuters predict a 36.75 billion rand surplus ZABUDM=ECI, versus a deficit of 16.41 billion in May, though the data is subject to large seasonal fluctuations and rarely moves markets.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, the yield up 7 basis points to 10.285%.

