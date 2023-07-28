News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand broadly steady at end of mixed week

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

July 28, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand was broadly steady in early trade on Friday, at the end of a mixed week in which it started with strong gains before losing some steam.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8675 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.1% weaker than its previous close after earlier trading slightly stronger.

"The rand has still had a reasonable week compared to most currencies. Unless it depreciates beyond the 17.9000 mark, it will end the week up against the dollar, which is quite a result, given that most currencies, including the majors, have lost ground," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

ETM linked the rand's more than 1% fall on Thursday to the dollar surging on upbeat U.S. economic data and traders covering short positions ahead of the weekend.

The rand is still up more than 5% against the greenback this month.

Around 1200 GMT the National Treasury is expected to release monthly budget data for June.

Analysts polled by Reuters predict a 36.75 billion rand surplus ZABUDM=ECI, versus a deficit of 16.41 billion in May, though the data is subject to large seasonal fluctuations and rarely moves markets.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, the yield up 7 basis points to 10.285%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.