South African rand and stocks weaken in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks weakened in early trade on Monday, reversing some of the gains made last week after U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could soon soften its stance on interest rates.

At 0714 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.0025 against the dollar, 0.67% weaker than its previous close.

The decline comes after the currency rose on Friday almost 3%, supported by a softer dollar.

"Although the rand came under significant pressure ahead of the U.S. Fed's decision to hike interest rates by a further 75 basis points, the local unit regained significant lost ground towards the end of the week," Nedbank economists wrote in a note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes were down around 0.3% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.655%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

