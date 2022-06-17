World Markets

South African rand and stocks drop amid global fears of recession

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's rand weakened on Friday as fears of recession spread around the world following decisions by several central banks to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

June 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Friday as fears of recession spread around the world following decisions by several central banks to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

At 1618 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0400 against the dollar, down 0.25% from its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, was up 0.97% to 104.89. [nL1N2Y410W]

Currency markets have been roiled by one of the biggest runs of monetary policy tightening in decades, including the Federal Reserve's mid-week three-quarters-of-a-percent rate increase, its biggest since 1995, and the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision to hike rates by 0.5%.

ETM Analytics said in a research note that the dollar/rand is expected to remain volatile into next week.

"Rising US Treasury yields and a bearish bias in global equities means the ZAR's resilience will continue to be tested in the near term," ETM said.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index fell 3.4% while the broader all-share .JALSH index dropped 3.13%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stable at 10.245%.

