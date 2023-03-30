World Markets

South African private sector credit up 8.28% y/y in February

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

March 30, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South African private sector credit expanded 8.28% year-on-year in February after rising by 8.42% in January, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased 10.81% year-on-year in February after expanding by 9.57% the previous month.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

