South African private sector credit up 8.28% y/y in February

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South African private sector credit expanded 8.28% year-on-year in February after rising by 8.42% in January, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased 10.81% year-on-year in February after expanding by 9.57% the previous month.

