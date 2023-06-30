South African private sector credit up 6.85% y/y in May

Corrects to read May (not April), paragraph 1

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South African private sector credit grew 6.85% year on year in May after rising by 7.07% in April, central bank data showed on Friday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased 10.30% year on year in May after expanding by 10.14% the previous month.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; editing by Alexander Winning)

((Nellie.peyton@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.