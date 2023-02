JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South African private sector credit expanded 8.42% year-on-year in January after rising 7.73% in December, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased 9.57% year-on-year in January after growing 8.66% the previous month.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.