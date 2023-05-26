South African president transfers some power procurement functions to new minister

By Kopano Gumbi and Alexander Winning

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa transferred some key power procurement functions to his electricity minister on Friday, taking them away from the energy minister who has been criticised for acting too slowly over the worst blackouts the country has experienced.

According to a proclamation in the government gazette, Ramokgopa will be responsible for the powers and functions in Section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act dealing with new generation capacity.

These include determining that new capacity is needed and the energy sources from which electricity must be generated.

But Mantashe, a powerful political figure who also serves as chairman of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party that Ramaphosa leads, will retain other important powers. These include entering into contracts for the development, construction, commissioning and operation of new generation projects.

"The question in my mind is who handles electricity planning in South Africa and what is going to happen with the existing revision of the IRP 2019," said Yelland, referring to the government policy document that guides South Africa's energy mix and that is currently being reviewed.

Former union leader Mantashe has come in for criticism among other things because of his public reluctance to embrace renewable energy sources, seen as some of the quickest ways of easing the power shortage. He dismisses criticism that he has been slow to source new power.

(Editing by Alex Richardson and Frances Kerry)

