South African power utility Eskom posts $1.27 bln net loss in 2023 financial year

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 31, 2023 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Tuesday that its net loss in the financial year that ended in March 2023 had widened to 23.9 billion rand ($1.27 billion) from a revised 11.9 billion rand in the previous year.

($1 = 18.7743 rand)

World Markets
Reuters
