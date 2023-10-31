South African power utility Eskom posts $1.27 bln net loss in 2023 financial year

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Tuesday that its net loss in the financial year that ended in March 2023 had widened to 23.9 billion rand ($1.27 billion) from a revised 11.9 billion rand in the previous year.

($1 = 18.7743 rand)

