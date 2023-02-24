South African power firm Eskom makes CFO Cassim interim CEO

Adds details, context

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Friday that it had appointed Calib Cassim as its interim chief executive, after Andre de Ruyter left the company.

Cassim had been serving as Eskom's Chief Financial Officer and will lead the Eskom management team until further notice, Eskom said in a statement.

On Wednesday Eskom's board of directors asked de Ruyter to leave his position immediately after he claimed in an interview with a local television station that the governing party was corrupt.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has rejected de Ruyter's corruption claims.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

